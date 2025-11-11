President Murmu departs for Botswana after concluding successful Angola visit

Luanda, Nov 11 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday concluded her State Visit to Angola and departed for Botswana, the second and final leg of her two-nation tour.

President Murmu will be visiting Botswana from November 11-13 at the invitation of the President of the country, Duma Gideon Boko. The State visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthen its long-standing and friendly ties with Botswana.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the visit, President Murmu will hold bilateral talks with the President of Botswana on Wednesday. She is also scheduled to address the National Assembly of Botswana, interact with the members of the Indian community in Botswana, and visit sites of cultural and historical importance.

Reflective of India’s firm commitment to deepen its partnership with the African region, the visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to collaborative ties with Botswana and strengthen cooperation in new areas for mutual benefit.

India and Botswana will be celebrating 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

"Botswana's Vision 2036 document outlines its effort to diversify its economy and to become a high-income society. In this context the visit will provide us an opportunity to appreciate their priorities, and discuss how the Indian business community can partner with their Botswana counterpart in identified sectors. We are also engaging with Botswana for translocation of cheetahs to India as part of Project Cheetah, and expecting good progress in this regard," MEA's Secretary (ER) Sudhakar Dalela stated ahead of the President's visit.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu participated in the 50th anniversary celebration of Angola's Independence Day in Luanda. During the ceremony, the President witnessed the African nation's civil and military traditions.

--IANS

/as