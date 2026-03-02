PM Modi speaks with Bahrain King, condemns attacks on country

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa on Monday during which he condemned the recent attacks on Bahrain and expressed solidarity with the people of the country. PM Modi also thanked the Bahrain King for the steadfast support extended to the Indian community in the country.

"Had a productive telephone conversation with the King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. India condemns the attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour. I thank him for the steadfast support extended to the Indian community in Bahrain," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

Earlier in the day, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said that its missile air-defence systems have intercepted Iranian attacks targetting the Kingdom. The General Command stated that 61 missiles and 34 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed and neutralised. It further expressed readiness of all defence systems to ensure the "immediate and decisive interception" of any further threats, Bahrain News Agency reported.

The General Command stressed that use of ballistic missiles and UAVs to target civilian infrastructure and private property represents a grave violation of the principles of international humanitarian law, especially the principles of distinction and proportionality. It stated that these indiscriminate and unlawful attacks constitute a direct threat to regional peace and security.

Bahrain expressed its legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty and security. The General Command urged all the people in Bahrain to exercise the utmost caution and vigilance, remain indoors, and move out of their homes in case of absolute necessity to public safety. The people have been asked to rely on official and verified sources of information, disregard rumours and stay away from attack sites.

On Sunday, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said that an Iranian attack targetted a maritime facility near Salman Port and that the Civil Defence was making efforts to contain the fire, Bahrain News Agency reported.

The latest conflict in West Asia began after joint US-Israel strikes on Iran, aimed at degrading Tehran's missile capabilities and broader military infrastructure.

The opening wave of the operation killed senior figures in the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a sweeping response from Tehran in the form of drone and missile attacks targetting US assets, regional capitals and allied forces across the Gulf.

