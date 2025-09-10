PM Modi, Italian counterpart Meloni reaffirm commitment to deepen strategic partnership

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephonic conversation with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday with both leaders reaffirming their joint commitment to deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Meloni expressed support for the success of the AI Impact Summit set to be hosted by India in 2026.

PM Modi thanked Meloni for Italy's support for concluding the trade agreement between India and European Union (EU) and promoting connectivity through the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) initiative. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They agreed on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and PM Modi reiterated India’s full support for efforts in this direction.

"Had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. We reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership, and shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. Thanked PM Meloni for Italy’s proactive support for concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEEC initiative," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

The Indian Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that both leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral Strategic Partnership across sectors such as investment, defence, security, space, science and technology, education, people-to-people ties and counter-terrorism. They also reaffirmed their commitment towards further deepening of the partnership, in line with the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29.

PM Modi had Meloni on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis in June where both leaders had committed to making the friendship between India and Italy stronger.

Meloni had shared a picture of her and PM Modi on X along with the caption, "Italy and India, bound by a great friendship." A video showed PM Modi greeting Meloni with a handshake and engaging in a brief conversation with her during the summit.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India’s friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!"

The camaraderie between PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni has also been making waves on social media, with their interactions sparking a hashtag #Melodi.

Meloni had also strongly condemned the heinous April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed lives of 26 people. She had reiterated Italy's full support to India in the fight against terrorism.

