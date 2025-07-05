PM Modi had 'excellent meeting' with Argentina's President Milei, says significant progress in bilateral ties

Buenos Aires, July 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, held comprehensive delegation-level talks with Argentina's President Javier Milei, describing the meeting as "excellent", adding that both countries had made significant progress in further enhancing the bilateral ties.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said: "Excellent meeting with President Javier Milei of Argentina. We celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Argentina and 5 years since we elevated our relationship to a Strategic Partnership. We have made significant progress in our bilateral relations, but we both agree that the path ahead is even more promising."

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to building an even stronger partnership.

PM Modi noted that while substantial progress has been made, the future holds even greater promise for collaboration.

"President Milei and I discussed how to diversify commercial ties, cooperation in agriculture, defence, security, energy, and more. There is a vast field of action in areas such as pharmaceuticals and sports," PM Modi wrote in another post on his official X account.

The discussions focused on diversifying trade and enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, defence, energy, and security.

PM Modi received a warm and enthusiastic welcome as he arrived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, for a key bilateral visit—the third leg of his five-nation tour.

Upon landing at Ezeiza International Airport, PM Modi was greeted by Argentine President Milei.

The two leaders shared a heartfelt hug, reflecting the deepening friendship and strengthening strategic partnership between the two nations.

Highlighting the need to broaden economic engagement, both leaders identified significant potential in emerging areas like pharmaceuticals and sports.

PM Modi emphasised that these sectors represent untapped opportunities for mutual growth and innovation.

The talks also underscored a shared commitment to leveraging each country's strengths to promote inclusive development and contribute more actively to the Global South.

Soon after his arrival in Argentina, Prime Minister Modi paid homage at the iconic San Martin Memorial—an important symbol of national pride for the country.

The monument honours General Jose de San Martin, the revered liberator of Argentina, Chile, and Peru, and stands as a tribute to Latin America's historic fight for independence.

PM Modi's gesture underscored India's respect for global freedom fighters and its shared commitment to liberty and sovereignty. The meeting marked a pivotal moment in advancing India-Argentina ties on both strategic and people-to-people fronts.

PM Modi's official visit, held at the invitation of President Milei, includes comprehensive bilateral discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation in key areas such as defence, agriculture, mining, energy, trade, and people-to-people ties.

The visit signifies India’s strategic intent to deepen its partnership with Argentina and expand its presence in the Latin American region.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian community in Buenos Aires extended a grand welcome to PM Modi outside his hotel.

The atmosphere was filled with cultural pride as members of the diaspora waved Indian flags, performed traditional dances, and chanted patriotic slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Modi-Modi".

The Prime Minister warmly interacted with the crowd and expressed his appreciation for their love and support.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Distance is no barrier when it comes to cultural connect! Honoured by the gracious welcome from the Indian community in Buenos Aires."

He further shared his enthusiasm for the visit, adding, "Landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit which will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina. I'm eager to be meeting President Javier Milei and holding detailed talks with him."

The visit not only highlights India's growing global partnerships but also the emotional and cultural ties that unite Indians around the world.

