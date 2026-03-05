PM Modi, French President Macron discuss 'shared concerns' over West Asia situation

Paris/New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing "shared concerns" over the evolving situation in West Asia.

"Spoke with my friend President Emmanuel Macron today. We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region," Prime Minister Modi posted on X after the phone call.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the media jointly with President of Finland Alexander Stubb following their talks, PM Modi reflected that the world is passing through a phase of instability and uncertainty and highlighted that from Ukraine to West Asia, several parts of the world continue to face situations of conflict.

"India and Finland both believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved solely through military conflict. Whether in Ukraine or in West Asia, we will continue to support every effort aimed at the early end of conflict and the restoration of peace," said PM Modi.

Over the fast few days, PM Modi has spoken with the top leadership of Qatar, UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait as India remains in touch with the governments of the region as well as other key partners over the ongoing conflict in Iran and the Gulf region.

During his discussions, Prime Minister Modi has strongly emphasised the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

PM Modi and Macron recently met during the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, PM Modi also thanked Macron, for his Holi greetings.

It began with President Macron posting a brief message in Hindi on X: "Happy Holi, my friend!"

Responding to the greeting, Prime Minister Modi thanked the French President and conveyed his wishes in French.

“Merci beaucoup, mon ami! A l'occasion de la fete sacree de Holi, je vous adresse, a vous et au peuple de France, mes vœux sinceres de bonheur et de prosperite.”

The message translates to: "Thank you very much, my friend! On the sacred occasion of Holi, I extend my sincere wishes of happiness and prosperity to you and the people of France."

