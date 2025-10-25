PM Modi a good friend, says Mary Millben praising his leadership, compassion during difficult times

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) American singer and actress Mary Millben, known for her soulful performances and cultural diplomacy, has expressed her deep admiration and respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "a good friend" and praising his leadership both in India and on the global stage.

Millben, who has performed for Indian audiences on several prestigious occasions, described her experiences with the Prime Minister as "memorable and inspiring".

Speaking to IANS about her interaction with PM Modi, Millben said, "I have great respect for the Prime Minister, who has certainly become a good friend. I would probably say my most memorable experience was when the Prime Minister came to the United States as an invited guest... I was invited to attend a Yoga Day at the United Nations in New York with the Prime Minister and Richard Gere, and some other attendees. I was so honoured to be seated very close to, I believe, the head of the UN at the time. We were seated very close together for the yoga day. I would probably say that, of course, performing for the Prime Minister was a huge honour, but the most memorable part was that day because it was my first time seeing the Prime Minister in a more relaxed setting."

"It was beautiful to see him so kind and communicative with everyone there, especially with the many young people present. Watching him participate in yoga was extraordinary," she added.

Millben, who has performed the Indian National Anthem and patriotic songs at several India-related events in the United States, shared her deep emotional connection with India. She said, "It is no secret that I love India and I love the Indian people and Indian communities across the world."

"Since my introduction to India at a high level through music, and certainly through my advocacy for pro-India policies and for Prime Minister Modi, I feel blessed to now call India and its people a part of my heart, not only for the music and culture, but for the shared values... Growing up, we had a wonderful woman in our home, Smita Patil, of Indian origin, who helped take care of us while my mother had a busy life as a pastor. She became like a big sister and helped raise us, immersing us in Indian culture, cuisine, and even music from a very young age. I credit Smita a lot because she introduced us to many aspects of Indian culture," she added.

Speaking on 'Operation Sindoor' and recent global conflicts, Millben lauded PM Modi's leadership and compassion during difficult times.

She said, "I've certainly said this publicly, but I want to reiterate it because the loss of life and the families that are definitely still grieving will unfortunately never go away. While the news cycles move on and life moves on, all of these families that are affected have not, and will not. So I just offer my condolences again to those families that lost loved ones in that horrific terrorist attack."

She further mentioned, "We're seeing such an escalation of war across the world, and it's my hope that more leaders like Prime Minister Modi and certainly President Donald Trump, whose leadership has contributed to a number of peace deals recently, become more active in helping to mitigate conflict and bring peace to many regions. I certainly applaud the Prime Minister on his leadership, including some of the sacrifices made to bring peace to the region after that horrific terrorist attack. I applaud the Prime Minister's bold leadership in defending India and continuing to defend India..."

Millben, who has often described India as her "second home", continues to advocate for stronger cultural and diplomatic ties between India and the United States, crediting Prime Minister Modi for inspiring millions globally through his inclusive vision and steadfast leadership.

