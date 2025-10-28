Pezeshkian expresses Iran's readiness to mediate in Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict

Tehran, Oct 28 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday expressed Tehran's readiness to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan to help resolve their differences., local media reported.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the sidelines of the 4th ECO Interior Ministers Meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

He stressed the need for efforts to reduce tensions and avoid conflicts in the region and expressed Iran's readiness to resolve disputes between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He further said, "Today, more than ever, it is essential for Muslim countries to stand together in unity and brotherhood against common enemies."

Iranian President's remarks come as the latest round of talks between delegations of Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul have failed to reveal any outcome with mediators citing several differences as the reasons that hindered any agreement on security concerns.

The talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan, held for three consecutive days, have failed to yield any breakthrough despite regional mediation efforts. Mediators admitted that the positions of two nations remained far apart as there were differences between two sides in expectations and priorities. These differences stopped officials of two nations from making any progress during the discussions, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported, citing a Geo News report.

Pakistan has insisted that acting against Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and preventing the fighters of the group to take sanctuary in Afghanistan remain important conditions for any agreement. Pakistan considers the TTP insurgency as direct threat to its national security.

Analysts have said that the failure of talks showcases mistrust between two nations and demonstrates the difficulty in curbing cross-border militancy. They have warned that prolonged stalemate risks destabilising both nations.

After the border clashes, Islamabad has warned that it will continue to target military operations inside Afghan territory if attacks by TTP militants continue. Security officials have stressed that decisive action is important to protect people and military positions along the border.

The first round of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks, mediated jointly by Qatar and Turkey, took place in Doha on October 18-19.

As the both delegations met in Istanbul for the second round of peace talks, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif continued to engage in aggressive rhetoric by warning Kabul of an "open war" if the talks fail.

Pakistani media reported that Islamabad also wants to establish a "third-party oversight structure", potentially co-chaired by Turkey and Qatar, to verify progress and address non-compliance.

