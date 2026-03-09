Pakistani Generals have put security of entire region at risk: Afghan Foreign Minister

Kabul, March 9 (IANS) Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has accused the Pakistani Army Generals of putting the security of whole region at risk instead of resolving the country's internal issues, local media reported on Monday.

Muttaqi, during an iftar gathering for ambassadors of various nations in Kabul, said that Pakistan's military leadership is in conflict with the country's lawmakers, religious leaders and its people and is trying to resolve issues through confrontation and pressure rather than holding talks. He stressed that such pressure would only bolster resistance.

"Instead of addressing their internal challenges, Pakistani Generals have put the security of the entire region at risk," he mentioned.

Muttaqi also said that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is not a new phenomenon and the group started operating years before Taliban took control of power in Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported.

His remarks come at a time when Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that groups operating in Afghanistan, especially TTP, have been involved in attacks happening inside Pakistan. However, Taliban has rejected claims made by Islamabad.

Muttaqi accused Pakistan of “very ruthlessly” expelling Afghan migrants, blocking trade routes, violating sovereignty of Afghanistan and engaging in propaganda against Afghanistan at international forums. He emphasised that people of Afghanistan have not surrendered to pressure in the past and will not hesitate to make sacrifice for the freedom of their country, Ariana News reported.

The current round of hostilities began when Taliban-led Afghan forces launched retaliatory operations against Pakistani military installations on February 27, following Pakistan's actions targeting areas inside Afghan territory on February 21. Following Afghanistan's attacks, Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq' (Righteous Fury) in response to what it described as "unprovoked firing" by the Afghan forces across multiple border sectors.

On Sunday, a fire erupted at a commercial market in Torkham area of Afghanistan following a massive strike by Pakistani forces, causing damage to businesses and property.

Torkham Mayor Mawlawi Abdullah Mustafa said that several shells were fired towards the town at around 4 am (local time) on Sunday, which struck near a commercial market area, Afghanistan's Khaama Press reported, citing Bakhtawar News Agency.

The firing caused a fire that quickly spread through several shops, forcing firefighters and residents to work together to control the flames.

Officials said four fire trucks municipal water tankers and local volunteers had been deployed to control the fire, however, the fire had not yet been fully brought under control.

So far, over 150 shops have been destroyed in the fire, with estimated economic loss reaching nearly 300 million Afghanistan, according to the owner of the market complex.

The ongoing confrontation underscores the deepening instability along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where clashes and casualty claims continue to strain ties between two nations.

--IANS

akl/as