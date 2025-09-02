Pakistan witnesses alarming surge in militant attacks in August: Think tank

Islamabad, Sep 2 (IANS) Pakistan has experienced an alarming surge in militant violence in August, with an increase of 74 per cent in attacks compared to July, marking the "deadliest month in over a decade", according to an Islamabad-based think tank.

"With 143 militant attacks recorded, August became the deadliest month in over a decade, surpassing all monthly figures since February 2014, as per the PICSS Militancy Database," local media reports stated, citing data by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

According to PICSS, the escalating wave of violence killed 194 people, including 73 security forces personnel, 62 civilians, 58 militants, and one pro-government peace committee member.

Additionally, 231 others sustained injuries, which included 129 security personnel, 92 civilians, eight militants, and two peace committee members, while militants kidnapped at least 10 individuals during the month.

"In response, security forces escalated their operations, killing at least 100 militants and arresting 31 others across the country. However, these actions also led to the deaths of three civilians and one security personnel," said the PICSS.

Collectively, militant attacks and subsequent security operations claimed at least 298 lives in August, comprising 158 militants, 74 security forces personnel, 65 civilians, and one peace committee member, the report mentioned.

The total number of injured also climbed to 250, including 137 security personnel, 100 civilians, 11 militants, and two peace committee members.

The report highlighted an alarming spike in violence across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, particularly in the tribal districts, which witnessed 51 militant attacks, registering a 200 per cent increase and resulting in 74 deaths.

On the other hand, in Balochistan, 28 militant attacks left 52 dead, including 23 security personnel, 21 civilians, and eight militants, while 23 security personnel and 22 civilians sustained injuries.

"Security forces eliminated 50 militants in the province -- the highest number of militant deaths in operations since June 2015, when 60 were killed," according to PICSS.

As per the report, the Sindh province documented six attacks, which killed eight people, comprising six civilians and two security personnel.

In Punjab province, two attacks unfolded, one by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Dera Ghazi Khan, and another involving the unsolved killing of a young cleric in Rawalpindi, which resulted in the death of one civilian and one attacker.

Furthermore, in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, TTP-linked militants targeted Chilas district, fatally attacking two security personnel and injuring one, the report noted.

--IANS

scor/sd/