Pakistan: Suicide car bombing kills 11 security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Quetta, Feb 17 (IANS) Around 11 Pakistani security personnel were killed in a targetted suicide car bombing at a joint checkpost in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported citing a confirmation from the media wing of country's military on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack involving an explosive-laden vehicle took place on February 16 at a Frontier Corps security post in Bajaur near the Afghanistan border.

Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported that the checkpoint, housed in a former religious school building in Bajaur, was completely destroyed, and bodies were later recovered from under the rubble.

"A child living in a nearby house was also killed, while at least three people suffered serious injuries as surrounding homes were damaged by the powerful blast. Videos circulating online showed civilians attempting rescue efforts in darkness, pulling survivors from debris as fears remained that civilian casualties could rise further," the report mentioned.

It added further that Pakistan has witnessed a surge in suicide and militant attacks in recent months, including a deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad that killed dozens of worshippers.

On Monday, at least two people were killed and 14 others injured after an explosion occurred near Miryan Police Station in Bannu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement by the police, the blast took place as explosive material planted in a motorcycle detonated. The two deceased people include a child, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

According to police sources, the blast occurred near shops that are located in front of the police station. Police personnel were not hurt in the blast. However, civilians in the area were caught in the explosion. Several of the injured people are reported to be in critical condition.

On February 7, two police personnel were injured in two separate attacks targetting the police in the Bannu district, local media reported.

In January, a report said the security situation in Pakistan deteriorated sharply in 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year of rising conflict and violence in the country.

A total of 699 attacks were recorded in Pakistan in 2025, a 34 per cent increase from 2024, according to the Pakistan Security Report 2025 by PIPS. As many as 1,034 people were killed and 1,366 others injured in these attacks, demonstrating a 21 per cent rise in fatalities.

The conflict-related violence, including attacks, counterterrorism operations, border clashes, and abductions, increased to 1,124 incidents -- a rise of 43 per cent from 2024.

