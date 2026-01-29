Pakistan: Rights body condemns detention of govt employees in Balochistan

Quetta, Jan 29 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Thursday condemned the detention of government employees who were peacefully raising their demands and also called for the release of leaders and members of the Balochistan Grand Alliance who were reportedly shifted to Mach Jail under the Maintenance of Public Order.

In a statement shared on X, HRCP stated, "HRCP demands the release of leaders and members of the Balochistan Grand Alliance, reportedly transferred to Mach Jail under the Maintenance of Public Order 3. Detaining government employees for peacefully raising demands, including salary-related grievances, is contrary to democratic norms and fundamental rights."

"Reports of inhumane conditions, denial of food, lack of medical care and exposure to extreme cold — particularly in isolation cells — are deeply alarming and may amount to degrading and inhuman treatment. We urge the authorities to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue rather than coercion," it added.

On Monday, workers of the Balochistan Employees Grand Alliance (BEGA) held protest rallies in Pakistan's Quetta and Khuzdar for raising their demands, including the grant of the disparity reduction allowance, local media reported.

The BEGA employees held a rally from Bacha Khan Chowk to the City Police Station in Quetta. After reaching the police station, the demonstrators held a sit-in and shouted slogans against the government, as the authorities had refused to agree to their demands, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. According to police officials, 11 employees, who participated in the protest voluntarily, presented themselves for arrest.

Government employees also held a protest in Khuzdar to raise their demands. The protest was led by the alliance’s district president, Aslam Notani, APCA Kalat Division president Manzoor Naushad, General Secretary Aslam Zahri, Paramedical Staff Association president Rashid Ahmed Ghulamani and Rashida Zahri.

A large number of employees from various government departments were part of the protest, shouting slogans against the government and voicing concern over the delay in agreeing to their demands.

On January 20, dozens of government employees were arrested in Quetta as police blocked a sit-in in the Red Zone, where employees were raising demands for the implementation of the Disparity Reduction Allowance. During the protest, authorities suspended mobile internet services in Quetta and other neighbouring areas, local media reported.

Government employees from Balochistan travelled to Quetta following the sit-in announcement of the alliance of workers’ organisations to raise their demands, The Balochistan Post reported. In recent days, work in many government offices has been affected due to the protest.

Authorities had placed containers at key entry points and completely shut the Red Zone to stop protesters from reaching the site. However, after the road blockade, employees started gathering outside the Quetta Press Club. Police, however, stopped them from assembling and arrested dozens at the site of the incident.

