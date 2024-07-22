Government employees
J·Jul 22, 2024, 10:39 am
RSS, BJP hail decision allowing govt employees to participate in Sangh activities
J·Sep 20, 2023, 04:44 pm
Salaries of state university staff in Bengal to be directly credited from treasury
J·Sep 12, 2023, 10:11 am
WFH not allowed for Karnataka govt officials: Siddaramaiah
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Won't return to Kashmir to get killed by terrorists: protesting govt staff
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
3 J-K government employees sacked for terror links
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Andhra Employees Tonsure Heads, Beat Themselves With Footwear
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.