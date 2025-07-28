Maha govt issues guidelines for govt employees on use of social media

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) In a serious bid to avoid the dissemination of confidential information and the spread of false information, the Maharashtra government on Monday released new guidelines for the use of social media for government officers and employees.

According to the government decision issued on Monday, the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, will also apply to the use of social media. Employees violating these rules will be subject to disciplinary action as per the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.

These guidelines will be applicable to officers and employees of the state government, local self-government bodies, boards, corporations, public undertakings, as well as employees appointed on deputation or on a contract basis. Adverse criticism of the current or recent policies of the government or any government in India is strictly prohibited.

Social media will have to be used consciously and responsibly. Personal and work social media accounts will have to be kept separate. Websites or apps banned by the central or state government should not be used. Only official and authorised media should be used for the promotion of government schemes and initiatives. Messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram can be used to coordinate office work, said the guidelines.

According to the guidelines, government officers and employees can post on social media regarding the success of government schemes; however, they will have to be careful not to self-praise. The government offices and employees will not be able to upload photos or videos of government designations, logos, uniforms and government property on personal accounts. Posting or forwarding offensive, hateful and discriminatory content is strictly prohibited.

The government officers and employees are prohibited from uploading any confidential documents on social media without authorised approval. After the transfer, the official social media account will have to be transferred properly.

The government has made it clear that disciplinary action will be taken against those who violate these guidelines. The government has said that these guidelines have been prepared to ensure that social media is used responsibly in the digital age and that the credibility of the government system remains intact.

--IANS

sj/dan