Raj cabinet approves sports university bill, eases pension rules for kin of deceased govt employees

Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) In the cabinet meeting held on Friday at the Chief Minister's Office, several key decisions were taken which included the approval of the Maharana Pratap Sports University Jaipur Bill, revision of the NRI quota fee structure in RajMES medical colleges, simplification of family pension provisions for parents and disabled children of deceased personnel, and amendments to various service rules aimed at enhancing promotional opportunities for government employees.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa announced the cabinet's approval of the draft for the Maharana Pratap Sports University Jaipur Bill, 2025. The bill is set to be presented in the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly. Originally announced in the 2024-25 state budget, the university will be established to promote sports and physical education, provide scientific training with modern equipment, and develop elite coaches and sports experts.

It will also focus on sports science, technology, and performance analytics to improve athlete performance and research in the field. Equipped with world-class sports infrastructure, the university aims to become a Centre of Excellence aligned with the National Education Policy, helping hone Rajasthan’s sports talent to international standards.

The cabinet has also rationalised fees for NRI quota seats in medical colleges under the Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES).

Under the new policy, NRI fees will be 2.5 times the management quota fees, amounting to approximately Rs 23.93 lakh per year starting from the 2025-26 academic session. This revised fee is aligned with the average cost in private medical colleges, making RajMES institutions more competitive.

The move is expected to fill vacant NRI seats, attract talented NRI students, and generate an estimated Rs 45 crore in additional annual revenue for the RajMES Society.

Currently, RajMES medical colleges allocate 50 per cent of seats under the government quota, 35 per cent under the management quota, and 15 per cent under the NRI quota.

The high dollar-based fee structure -- previously reaching up to Rs 31 lakh annually -- led to several vacant seats, which were often converted to lower-fee management quota seats, resulting in revenue losses.

The cabinet approved significant amendments to the Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1996, to improve family pension benefits: Parents of deceased government employees will now receive an enhanced family pension of up to 50 per cent, aligning with Rule 62(III), replacing the earlier 30 per cent provision under Rule 62(IV), and disabled sons and daughters of deceased personnel will now continue to receive family pension even after marriage, as per the amendment to Rule 67.

These changes are aimed at providing more inclusive and compassionate support to the families of government personnel.

The cabinet also approved several amendments to service rules to enhance career growth and streamline promotions: Rajasthan Tourism Service Rules, 1976 were amended to facilitate promotions to the newly created post of Senior Additional Director, marking the fourth promotional level within the cadre.

The Rajasthan Archaeology and Museums Service Rules, 1960 were amended to include the newly created post of Joint Director (Pay Level-18).

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel informed that the cabinet also approved land allotment at a conditional rate for 5,200 MW solar power projects. These projects are expected to promote renewable energy production and generate local employment opportunities across the state.

These cabinet decisions highlight the government’s commitment to advancing sports, improving welfare provisions for employees' families, enhancing public service careers, and promoting sustainable development through renewable energy, he said.

