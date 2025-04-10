Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif calls for political solution to Balochistan crisis

Punjab: Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has stressed the need for a political resolution to the ongoing unrest in Balochistan, pledging to play an active role in fostering peace in the province, Dawn reported.

Sharif made the remarks during a meeting with National Party President and former Balochistan chief minister Abdul Malik Baloch at his Jati Umra residence on Wednesday. The meeting came a day after Army Chief Asim Munir assured foreign investors of strong security measures in the mineral-rich province amid growing instability.

During the meeting, Sharif and Baloch discussed the national political situation, with particular focus on Balochistan. According to Baloch, "I will soon visit Balochistan to meet the [angry] people there. The issue of Balochistan is political and must be resolved through political means," Sharif was quoted as saying.

Baloch said Sharif assured him that he would personally take interest in the matters of Balochistan. "I told Sharif that his role is crucial given the current situation in Balochistan. We held an in-depth discussion on the political affairs of the province. There is an ongoing sit-in in Balochistan, and many people are imprisoned. Nawaz Sharif should play his part in resolving these issues," he said. "Nawaz Sharif assured that he would play his political and democratic role in promoting peace in Balochistan."

The reference was to the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) protest sit-in, led by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, against the arrest of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders and activists, including Mahrang Baloch, and the police action during their demonstration in Quetta.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Baloch had requested Nawaz Sharif to play an active role in resolving Balochistan's issues.

"When Nawaz Sharif was prime minister and Abdul Malik Baloch was CM Balochistan that era witnessed development. Unfortunately, democracy was disrupted that led to the current situation," Rafique said. "Nawaz Sharif assured that he would personally take interest in resolving the Balochistan issues."

Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi, who also attended the meeting, later issued a statement saying that various issues related to Balochistan, including the political and law and order situation, were discussed in detail, reported Dawn.

Malik Baloch raised concerns about BNP-M's protest in Mastung district, political instability, slow development, and arrests of Mahrang Baloch and other political activists. "Major national and political issues were also discussed," Buledi said in the statement.

He said Baloch presented several proposals to Nawaz Sharif for resolving Balochistan's issues. The meeting also addressed the ongoing deadlock in talks between the government and BNP-M over demands for the release of political detainees. Baloch urged the PML-N president to play a key role in resolving these matters.

According to Buledi, Sharif assured that he would consult with the prime minister and other relevant authorities to take appropriate action.

Both sides expressed concern over the persistent challenges in Balochistan and emphasised the need for swift resolution. They also discussed administrative and developmental issues including youth-related matters, student scholarships, border trade legalisation, fisheries promotion, and illegal hunting restrictions.

Directives were reportedly given to the planning and development minister to expedite road infrastructure projects and remove related obstacles.

The meeting also addressed power supply issues, with discussions on ongoing loadshedding, Qesco's negligence, transformer repairs, and the need to ensure consistent electricity imports from Iran.

Meanwhile, the standoff continues between BNP-M and the federal government, as the protest in Lakpass entered its 12th day. BNP President Akhtar Mengal has refused to meet any government delegation unless Mahrang Baloch and other detained female activists are released. He rejected proposals for ending the protest or relocating it within Quetta.

No new delegation has approached the protest camp in the past two days. Former Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was the last to meet Sardar Mengal. Mengal stated that the meeting was in Sanjrani's personal capacity and did not involve discussions on the sit-in.

Separately, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti met former CM Nawab Aslam Raisani in Karachi. Officials said the two discussed the province's situation and other matters of mutual concern, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah met Nawaz Sharif and received instructions to initiate a mass public campaign to reorganise the party. "Once Nawaz Sharif begins visiting other provinces, public rallies will also be held there," Sanaullah said.

He reiterated the need to end politically motivated cases and called for political dialogue. "We expressed the same sentiment in 2018, 2019, and 2020, and we continue to say this today. However, everyone knows who is unwilling to come to the table for talks," he said, referring to PTI founder Imran Khan. "Imran Khan was willing to engage with the establishment, but negotiations with the establishment alone will not solve the problem. If the PTI founder is ready to talk to political parties, then a solution can be reached." (ANI)