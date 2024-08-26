Pakistan news
J·Aug 26, 2024, 06:17 am
23 passengers from Pak's Punjab shot in Balochistan after ID checks
J·Jun 18, 2024, 07:59 am
Six arrested for chopping off camel's leg in Pakistan; to receive prosthetic leg from Dubai
J·May 18, 2024, 01:07 pm
Pakistan: 13 including 5 children killed as minitruck plunges into ravine in Khushab
J·May 03, 2024, 12:24 pm
Pakistan journalist killed, 7 others injured in bomb blast in Balochistan province
J·Feb 10, 2024, 09:38 am
Three militants and police officer killed in attack in Pakistan's restive KPK province
J·Feb 07, 2024, 12:10 pm
Pakistan: Anti-terror court extends ex-PM Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail till February 9 in military installations attack case
J·Jan 18, 2024, 02:10 pm
Pakistan attacks Iranian 'terrorist hideouts', killing 9
J·Jan 18, 2024, 09:49 am
Tensions Rise as Pakistan Conducts Strikes Inside Iran
J·Dec 01, 2023, 02:48 pm
Pakistan apex anti-graft body files corruption case against Imran Khan, his wife
