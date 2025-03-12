Balochistan: BLA Threatens to Execute Pakistani Hostages, Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum

Quetta: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has threatened to execute ten Pakistani hostages in retaliation for drone strikes and artillery shelling by Pakistani forces and also issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding Pakistan to release forcibly disappeared activist, amidst the ongoing hostage situation in Balochistan's Bolan district, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

In a media statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch accused Pakistan's military of executing "irresponsible and foolish military aggression", claiming that drone strikes and artillery shelling targeted BLA positions near the hijacked Jaffar Express train.

According to the Balochistan Post, he further stated that the attacks demonstrated Pakistan's inability to make responsible decisions about a prisoner exchange and accused the authorities of being motivated only by "war madness and stubbornness."

However, he asserted that none of the BLA fighters were injured thanks to their "superior defensive strategies and full control of the battlefield."

Jeeyand Baloch warned," In response to today's reckless bombardment, we are forced to execute ten more hostages immediately. If Pakistani forces launch another attack--even a single bullet--ten additional hostages will be executed immediately."

Earlier, Pakistani military sources reported that at least 13 insurgents involved in the attack had been killed, with several others wounded. Military officials also stated that intense gunfire exchanges were ongoing as the insurgents broke into smaller groups.

However, these claims have not been independently confirmed, and the BLA strongly denied them, calling the Pakistani military's statements "outright fabrications meant to deceive the public and cover up the army's defeat."

Jeeyand Baloch further claimed, "Pakistani state institutions are attempting to hide their failure by claiming successes they have not achieved."

The hostage crisis began Tuesday afternoon when BLA fighters seized control of the Jaffar Express near Machh in Balochistan's Bolan district, taking over 200 Pakistani military, paramilitary, police, and intelligence personnel as hostages.

The BLA initially issued a 48-hour ultimatum, demanding the immediate release of detained Baloch political prisoners, forcibly disappeared activists, and captured resistance fighters.

BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch also stated that the group had repelled Pakistani ground and aerial reinforcements after intense fighting that lasted over eight hours, the Balochistan Post cited.

In its most recent statement, the BLA renewed its ultimatum, which now has less than 40 hours left, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Jeeyand Baloch cautioned, "If our demands are not met within the remaining time, or if Pakistani forces attempt any further military intervention, all prisoners of war will be executed, and the seized train will be completely destroyed."

Pakistani authorities have yet to officially respond to the BLA's ultimatum or recent threats. The situation remains tense and unpredictable, with additional updates expected.