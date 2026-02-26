Over 20 killed, several injured by Pak forces in Balochistan: Rights body

Quetta, Feb 26 (IANS) Over 20 Baloch civilians, including women and minors, were killed and several others injured as a result of direct firing by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan’s Nushki and Kharan districts, a leading human rights organisation said on Thursday.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that those killed were identified as Atta Ullah, Shahzaib Baloch, and Hassan Basri. Among the injured were Nisa Khatoon and Ameen Ullah, who sustained injuries from alleged direct firing on February 13.

Additionally, a passenger vehicle was reportedly fired upon by Pakistani security forces near Cadet College in Nushki, resulting in the deaths of approximately 10 civilians. In a separate incident, an ambulance carrying a female patient was directly targeted and shot at by security forces near Cadet College, leading to six casualties, including the driver.

Beginning January 31, the BYC mentioned that Pakistan carried out drone strikes in multiple localities of Nushki, including Qazi Abad, Kili Jamaldini, Jamalabad, Qadir Abad, Ahmed Wal, and other areas, many of which remain undocumented due to communication disruptions.

Among the reported casualties was a three-year-old child, Deedag, son of Manan and resident of Kili Jamaldini, who was reportedly killed during one such strike.

“Several other fatalities and injuries were alleged; however, due to restricted communication and prevailing fear, comprehensive verification remains limited,” the BYC stated.

The rights body highlighted a severe and alarming deterioration in the human rights situation across the two districts during the month of February.

“The period was marked by a significant surge in serious violations, including enforced disappearances, direct firing on civilians, alleged drone strikes, demolition of residential properties, arbitrary detentions, communication blackouts, prolonged curfews, and strict movement restrictions,” the BYC stated.

“The abrupt imposition of curfew by security forces gravely disrupted civilian life, restricted access to medical care and education, and instilled widespread fear among the population,” it added.

According to the BYC, during the period, cases of enforced disappearances in Nushki escalated to unprecedented levels, with figures allegedly reaching over the hundreds. Additionally, in Kharan, more than 50 individuals were subjected to enforced disappearance at the hands of Pakistani security forces.

Expressing concern, the rights body stated that the families of the victims were threatened and warned by the Pakistani authorities not to raise their voices, with intimidation that they could lose their sons permanently if they pursued the cases publicly.

“In several instances, families were also told that their sons would be released only if they remained silent and refrained from speaking out. In many cases, families in Kharan were summoned by security forces and instructed to present their sons, upon doing so, the young men were arrested on the spot and subsequently taken to unknown locations,” the BYC noted

“The increasing number of disappearances has contributed to widespread psychological distress and heightened insecurity within the community,” it added.

