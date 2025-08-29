Only fringe elements pushing Khalistan demand: Report

Ottawa, Aug 29 (IANS) The demand for Khalistan, which largely emerged after 1970, was primarily driven by fringe elements in India and abroad as Sikh political leaders had willingly opted for India over Pakistan before the 1947 partition, a report cited on Friday.

The vast majority of Sikhs in India, it said, have accepted this reality and do not support the demand for an independent homeland under the name of Khalistan.

"Political forces in India are faced with an enigmatic situation regarding the demand for Khalistan, which has been raised in various quarters in India and abroad since the early 1970s. The issue gains utmost significance in light of the disturbances created by Khalistan proponents abroad in March 2023, following government actions against a self-styled separatist Sikh leader named Amritpal Singh and his supporters in Punjab, India," a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’ detailed.

“Vigorous protests and ugly scenes were witnessed in prominent countries with a powerful Sikh diaspora community, such as the UK, the USA, Canada, and Australia. Sikhs, forming a majority community in the Indian state of Punjab, are also settled in different parts of India and abroad. Many of those settled abroad include Sikh radicals who have been granted political asylum by their respective host countries. Those abroad, with greater resources and facilities at their disposal, have become more aggressive in promoting the Khalistan agenda,” it added

According to the report, the Khalistani campaign began with Jagjit Singh Chauhan, followed by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Dal Khalsa, militant groups in the 1980s and 1990s, Simranjit Singh Maan, and the USA-based banned 'Sikhs for Justice' group with Amritpal Singh being the most recent figure in pushing the propaganda.

The 'Khalsa Vox' report stated that the demand for Khalistan was a conspiracy hatched by unscrupulous and opportunistic political parties in India seeking to create polarisation within the Indian community along communal lines and garner sympathy and votes during elections.

However, Amritpal Singh's campaign ultimately collapsed much like Chauhan’s "government in exile".

"The saga of Amritpal Singh’s failure should serve as an eye-opener for everyone, marking the failure of the Khalistan conspiracy. The protests abroad will eventually prove more detrimental to the Khalistan cause and may become problematic for the protesters themselves, as the concerned governments will need to take strict measures to maintain domestic stability and safeguard their diplomatic relations with India, a prominent nation," the report emphasised.

"The main reason for the failure of the Khalistan movement is the awareness gained by people in Punjab through their experiences in the 1980s and 1990s, as well as their easy access to social media. Sikhs in Punjab also have concerns for members of their community settled in different parts of the country outside Punjab. It is crucial for the vested interests among politicians in India to exercise caution in the future," it noted.

