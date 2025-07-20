Nine terrorists killed in joint operation in North Western Pakistan

Islamabad, July 20 (IANS) Nine terrorists were killed and eight others arrested during a joint operation in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the last four days, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said on Sunday.

The ISPR said in a statement that the intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces along with the paramilitary force and the counter-terrorism department of police in Malakand district of the province.

During the operation, security forces surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists' location, and after multiple intense fire exchanges, nine terrorists were killed, while eight others were apprehended, said the ISPR statement.

Earlier today, four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, the military said.

The security forces conducted the operation in Kalat district of the province on the reported presence of terrorists, the ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

According to the ISPR, a huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate the presence of other terrorists from the area, it added.

The military said the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

In a similar incident on June 16, five terrorists were killed during operations in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

The security forces conducted two separate operations in Peshawar and North Waziristan districts of the province on the reported presence of terrorists, the ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

During an intelligence-based operation in Peshawar district, four terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces, said the ISPR statement.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in North Waziristan, and in ensuing fire exchange, one more terrorist was neutralised by the security forces, it added.

