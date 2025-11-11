NIA charge sheets 21 CPI (Maoist) cadres in 3 separate Telangana terror cases

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a total of 21 cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation in three separate terror cases of the Telangana state, an official said on Tuesday.

Three separate charge sheets were filed by the anti-terror agency before the NIA Special Court, Hyderabad, against 20 arrested accused and one absconder, the NIA said in a statement.

They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, Explosives Act and BNSS, said the statement.

All the 21 accused were found to be actively involved in the Maoist conspiracy, hatched by the senior cadres of CPI (Maoist) to wage a war against the Government of India through a series of terror activities, aimed at making the Karrigutta hills a safe base for the terror outfit.

The conspiracy was also intended to promote the group’s activities through violent attacks in a bid to establish a totalitarian regime, thus threatening the sovereignty, integrity, and constitutional framework of the country, the NIA said.

The key arrested accused, taken into custody in May this year, include Kunjam Lakka, Marigala Sumati, Kartam Joga, Kartam Bheema, Hemala Sukki and others.

The arrests, by the Telangana Police, took place at three different places in the Mulugu district. A host of arms, including automatic assault rifles, along with ammunition, explosives, Maoist literature and several other incriminating materials were seized from them, said the statement.

The NIA, which took over the case relating to three separate FIRs from the state police, is continuing with its investigation to thwart the attempts of CPI (Maoist) to revive its activities.

In a separate case, the NIA filed a chargesheet against two accused persons in an Andhra Pradesh and Telangana terror conspiracy case. The two accused, identified as Siraz Ur Rahiman of Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) and Syed Sameer of Hyderabad (Telangana), were arrested by the Andhra police on May 16 and May 17, 2025, respectively.

