Musadik Malik: Imran Khan’s Crimes Off the Negotiation Table Amid Calls for Reform

Islamabad: Pakistan's Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder's crimes will not be included in the negotiation agenda, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Malik spoke about government's vision for the coming year, pledging to bring transformative changes. He said that purchasing energy worth 20,000 to 25,000 billion Pakistani Rupees (PKR) puts a burden on the average citizen, emphasising the need for policies that reduce the financial strain on people.

On PTI's participation in political discourse, Malik expressed willingness to hold talks to address national issues but drew a firm line. He said, "Constructive dialogue is crucial for resolving public issues, but the criminal activities of the PTI founder are not negotiable."

He noted that evidence in criminal cases, including the 190 million pound corruption case, had resulted in indictments and ongoing trials, The Express Tribune reported. He said that there are no political cases against Imran Khan.

Dismissing claims of political victimization, Malik said, "There are no political cases against the PTI founder. If anyone proves otherwise, we're open to discussion."

He also mentioned the May 9 attacks on military installations and said that those involved are being held accountable. Malik also compared PTI's reaction to election losses with that of other political leaders like Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khurram Dastgir, who, despite losing, did not allege rigging.

Musadik Malik accused PTI for hiring lobbyists like David Fenton to work against Pakistan's nuclear program, The Express Tribune reported. Pakistan's minister acknowledged that there was corruption within certain government departments and assured that efforts were being made to address issues in sectors like electricity and water.

He said, "We are committed to rooting out corruption and creating policies that serve the public." Malik praised recent economic improvements, stating, "Inflation has dropped from 38 per cent to 6 per cent in six months, stock market indices have reached 110,000 points, and surpluses are emerging." However, he mentioned the ongoing challenges, including the high cost of energy imports.

Pakistan's federal government has sought a charter of demands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the first round of talks between the two sides concluded in the National Assembly on December 23, ARY News reported.

The meeting presided over by Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had the participation of representatives of the government and PTI. During the meeting, PTI and the federal government held talks on the current political situation.

For the meeting, the government committee included Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar.

The opposition committee comprised Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. The next round of talks between PTI and the federal government is scheduled to be held on January 2, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the committee members from both the government and PTI and stressed the importance of negotiations in strengthening democracy. He stated that the dialogue process is a positive omen and necessary for the progress of Pakistan. (ANI)