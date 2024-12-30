Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
Pakistan Govt Fails to Enforce Flour Price Cuts in Karachi, Consumers Outraged
Kim Jong Un Sends New Year Greetings to Putin, Hopes for Strengthened Ties & Victory in Ukraine
Venezuela Fines TikTok $10 Million Over Viral Challenge Deaths, Demands Local Office
Germany Accuses Elon Musk of Election Interference Over AfD Endorsement Amid Political Turmoil
Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Faces Death Sentence in Yemen: MEA Ensures Support
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
India's Mixed Journey at Paris Olympics 2024: Landmark Medals & Heartbreaking Near Misses
Bumrah & Reddy Shine: Honored on MCG Board for Exceptional Performances in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Sam Konstas Shines in Melbourne Test as Australia Clinches 184-Run Victory Over India
We Need to Be More Focused’: Mumbai City FC Coach Reflects on 3-0 Defeat Against NorthEast United in ISL
Australia Coach Andrew McDonald Praises Mitchell Marsh's Fitness Post Melbourne Test Victory
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
IT Companies Anticipate Subdued Q3 FY25 Growth Amid Cautious Client Spending: Report
Cement Manufacturers to Face Profitability Challenges in FY25 Due to Weaker Pricing: CRISIL Report
RBI Mandates Beneficiary Name Look-Up for RTGS, NEFT Transfers by April 2025
Nifty, Sensex End 2024 with Selling Pressure; Market Awaits Q3 Results for Recovery
Sensex Falls 450 Points, Nifty Below 23,650 Amid Selling Pressure in Heavyweights
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Josh Duhamel, Dylan Sprouse, and Til Schweiger Star in High-Stakes Action Thriller 'The Neglected'
Kareena Kapoor Khan Ends 2024 with Stylish Selfies, Family Fun, and Festive Cheer
Sonu Sood Visits Golden Temple Ahead of 'Fateh' Release | A Spiritual Start to His Directorial Debut
Sabrina Carpenter Talks Viral Hit 'Espresso,' Dunkin' Collab, and Upcoming Projects
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Settle Divorce After 8 Years of Legal Battles
Pakistan economic reforms
T
The Hawk
·
Dec 30, 2024, 10:18 AM
Musadik Malik: Imran Khan’s Crimes Off the Negotiation Table Amid Calls for Reform