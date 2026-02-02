Mozambique opens 2026 judicial year amid floods, prioritises child protection

Maputo, Feb 2 (IANS) Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Monday officially opened the country's 2026 Judicial Year, calling on the justice system to safeguard fundamental rights despite ongoing floods and placing the protection of children at the center of national priorities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Maputo, attended by senior judicial officials and representatives of state institutions, Chapo said the current situation tests the response capacity of all state bodies, including the administration of justice, noting that floods have damaged key infrastructure such as courts, police stations and penitentiaries.

The president stressed that children account for about 51 per cent of Mozambique's population, making their protection a strategic national priority. "Protecting and defending children means protecting the present and the future of the nation," he said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The president recalled that Mozambique is a signatory to major international child rights instruments and has an established legal framework, but emphasized that laws must be effectively enforced.

Citing official data, Chapo said more than 30 per cent of girls and 40 per cent of boys aged 18 to 24 experienced some form of violence before the age of 18, while child labour and early marriage remain widespread. He warned that such figures "cannot be treated as mere statistics."

Chapo also condemned the use of children by criminal networks, including in contexts linked to terrorism and illegal exploitation of natural resources, stressing that the justice system must protect children and hold accountable those who exploit them.

The president reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening human, material and financial resources for the justice sector within the country's financial capacity.

"The promotion and full protection of children's rights are not an option but a constitutional, legal and ethical duty," he added.

Earlier in January, the Mozambican government has confirmed a funding shortfall of 6.6 billion meticais (about 103.3 million US dollars) to respond to humanitarian needs caused by torrential rains and widespread flooding across the country.

The assistance will focus on displaced populations, health services, and food provision in temporary accommodation centers, government spokesperson Inocencio Impissa said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Impissa said the newly announced figure represents a downward revision from an earlier estimate of nearly 8 billion meticais, following adjustments based on resources already mobilized and support pledged by partners.

Despite financial constraints, the government has allocated resources to manage the emergency, drawing on national funds, international partners, and assistance from neighboring countries, he added.

Available assets include nine helicopters, boats, and other aircraft being used in search, rescue, and relief operations for flood-affected communities, according to the spokesperson.

