Moscow calls on London not to interfere with efforts to settle Ukrainian conflict: Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow, Aug 19 (IANS) Russia has called on the UK authorities to refrain from actions that undermine Russia and the US' efforts to settle the Ukrainian conflict, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Against the backdrop of the genuine desire demonstrated by the Russian and US leadership in Anchorage for a comprehensive, fair, and sustainable settlement of the conflict around Ukraine, including the elimination of its root causes, statements continue to pour out of London that not only clash with the efforts of Moscow and Washington, but are also clearly aimed at undermining them," the diplomat said on Monday, commenting on London's statements about the possibility of deploying a Western military contingent in Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement is reached, Tass reported.

"In this regard, we call on London to abandon risky and ill-considered geopolitical gambits and, at the very least, not interfere with the painstaking work of Russian and US negotiators," Zakharova added.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the US, in a phone call, agreed to maintain close contact on pressing issues, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said in a briefing.

"Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agreed to maintain close contact on the Ukraine crisis and other pressing issues on the international and bilateral agenda," he added.

Putin warmly thanked Trump for hospitality during his recent visit to Alaska and the progress achieved at the summit, Ushakov added.

Trump said on Monday on Truth Social platform that he has begun arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. After that bilateral meeting takes place, he said he will work on a trilateral meeting.

The Ukrainian President, at a news conference, said he is ready for “any format” of a meeting with the Russian President.

Zelensky said that Monday’s discussion included plans for Ukraine to purchase $90 billion in American weapons through European funding, as part of the country’s security guarantees.

Another part of the guarantees would involve Ukraine manufacturing drones, some of which would be purchased by the US. This remains under discussion and no formal agreement has been reached.

The agreement will be formalised over the next week or 10 days, he said.

Zelensky also said he had a long discussion with Trump over a map displayed in the Oval Office showing Russian-captured territories in Ukraine.

However, redrawing of Ukrainian territory was not discussed, the NATO Chief Mark Rutte said, as leaders said the European leaders agreed this is a matter for Zelensky to discuss at a potential trilateral meeting involving Russia

--IANS

int/khz