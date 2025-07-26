MoS Margherita meets Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, discusses bilateral ties and issues related to G20

Cape Town (South Africa), July 26 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, held a meeting with Alexander Pankin, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, and discussed bilateral cooperation as well as contemporary issues, including in the G20.

Taking to social media platform X, MoS Margherita on Friday evening said: "Had a productive meeting with Alexander Pankin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia. As strategic partners, discussed progress in bilateral cooperation and contemporary issues, including in the G20."

He also took part in the first session of the G20 Development Minister's meeting on combating illicit financial flows and social protection on Thursday.

MoS Margherita in another post on X said: "Participated in the first session of the #G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting on Combating Illicit Financial Flows & Social Protection today. Highlighted India’s key achievements in ensuring inclusive Social Protection for all and emphasized the need to bridge the SDG financing gap."

Earlier on Thursday, the MoS met with South African Minister of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa and invited the nation to join the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

In another X post, he wrote: "Glad to meet @MaropeneRamo, Minister of DPME, South Africa. Expressed India's support for the priorities of the South African presidency and emphasized the importance of critical minerals and debt sustainability for Africa. Also invited South Africa to join the @isolaralliance and @cdri_world."

MoS Margherita, met with Thani MohamedSoilihi, France’s Minister of International Partnerships, on the sidelines of the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting (DMM) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Both leaders discussed the 4Ps (Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity), pursuing the shared interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) restructuring of the global financial architecture and enhancing disaster resilience.

“It was a pleasure to meet Thani Mohamed-Soilihi, Minister of International Partnerships of France on the margins of G20 Development Minister’s Meeting. Discussions were held on 4P and continuing our common interest in AI, reform of international financial architecture, and disaster resilience," MoS Margherita posted on X.

The MoS arrived at Kruger National Park in South Africa’s Mpumalanga on Thursday to attend the G20 DMM after concluding his successful visit to Lesotho and Eswatini.

He said that that he is looking forward to “meaningful engagements” with stakeholders from G20 members and invited nations to discuss key development issues faced by the world.

The G20 Development Working Group Ministerial Meeting is being held at Kruger National Park. South Africa holds the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2024, to November 30, 2025.

The theme for South Africa’s G20 Presidency is ‘Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.’

Upon his arrival in South Africa, MoS Margherita posted on X, “Arrived at Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa, to attend G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting under the South African G20 Presidency. Looking forward to meaningful engagements with stakeholders from G20 members and invited countries to discuss key development issues facing the world.”

