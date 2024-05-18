G20
J·May 18, 2024, 02:46 pm
Under PM Modi's Leadership, India Moves Rapidly Towards Becoming Developed Nation: Dhami
J·Sep 11, 2023, 06:10 pm
Brazilian president calls for reform of UNSC to reflect contemporary realities
J·Sep 11, 2023, 06:32 am
G20 declaration on Ukraine showed 'convergent consensus' rather than 'divisive consensus'
J·Sep 10, 2023, 11:03 pm
Praise Aplenty
J·Sep 10, 2023, 04:00 pm
G20: World leaders hail PM Modi for 'decisive leadership', championing voice of Global South
J·Sep 09, 2023, 12:24 am
EU firm and united in backing Ukraine: European Council President Charles Michel
J·Sep 08, 2023, 05:34 pm
G20 countries should show leadership by keeping 1.5 degrees C goal alive: UN chief
J·Sep 08, 2023, 04:33 pm
India led rich, intense discussion on MDB reforms critical for climate action: G20 negotiatorsIndia led rich, intense discussion on MDB reforms critical for climate action: G20 negotiators
J·Sep 06, 2023, 06:32 pm
China against clubbing of climate resilience clause as part of G20 sovereign debt restructuring package
J·Sep 06, 2023, 05:32 pm
India is "right country" at "right time" to hold G20 presidency:UK PM Rishi Sunak
J·Sep 06, 2023, 03:00 pm
Human-Centric Globalisation: Taking G20 To The Last Mile, Leaving None Behind
J·Sep 05, 2023, 06:31 pm
G20 dinner invite describes Murmu as 'President of Bharat', triggers political slugfest
J·Sep 04, 2023, 08:31 pm
Faster, inclusive payment services to deliver widespread benefits: Das
J·Sep 03, 2023, 05:49 pm
Diversity best bet, no one-size-fits-all solution to energy transition: PM Modi
J·Sep 03, 2023, 01:01 pm
After solar alliance, India makes case for biofuels grouping to support energy transition: PM Modi
J·Sep 03, 2023, 10:06 am
Past govts lacked confidence in people's abilities; I always had great belief in them: PM Modi
