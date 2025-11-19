PM Modi to attend G20 Summit in Jo'burg this week, also participate in IBSA meeting

New Delhi/Johannesburg, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting South Africa's Johannesburg on November 21-23 to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

"This will be the fourth consecutive G20 Summit held in the Global South. At the Summit, the Prime Minister will put forth India’s perspectives on the G20 agenda. Prime Minister is expected to speak in all the three sessions of the Summit," read a statement issued by the MEA.

The three sessions are titled: Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind: Building our economies; the role of trade; financing for development and the debt burden; A Resilient World – the G20’s Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transitions; Food Systems; and, A Fair and a Just Future for All: Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.

On the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.

According to the MEA, PM Modi will also be participating in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting being hosted by South Africa.

Ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, Anil Sooklal, the High Commissioner of South Africa to India, had hailed the continuous efforts and contributions made by the Indian PM to fulfill the collective aspirations of the Global South.

"It's a given fact that Prime Minister Modi is highly respected globally within the African continent. He is held in high regard in South Africa and we see him as an important global leader who is championing issues of the Global South, including Africa. This will be Prime Minister Modi's fourth visit to South Africa in less than a decade. I think he's one of the Indian Prime Ministers that has gone to South Africa the most number of times. And, that's also true of his numerous visits to the African continent and including of President Droupadi Murmu who has visited several African countries since she assumed office. This signifies the importance that India places on its relationship with the African continent, including South Africa," he told IANS in an exclusive interview.

India, under PM Modi, had spearheaded efforts that led to the African Union joining the G20 - an achievement termed as a landmark during India's G20 presidency in 2023.

"We must recall that it was through his efforts, and that of the Indian government, who championed the inclusion of the African Union into the G20 as a full member during India's presidency in 2023. And, I think the African continent leaders have spoken very favourably of the role that India and especially Prime Minister Modi played in ensuring that the AU is now a full member," said Sooklal.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is set to take place on November 22 and 23 in Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city and economic hub.

--IANS

/as