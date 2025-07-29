Khalistani group runs false propaganda over White House reply

Washington, July 29 (IANS) The Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has run false propaganda over a routine White House letter sent to SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The response given to pro-Khalistani terrorist Pannun in the form of a letter, dated July 24, was sent as a matter of protocol to acknowledge the views of a person.

These types of letters are regularly sent to thousands of people each year on a range of issues. The letter issued by the US President's Office was just a polite governmental procedure and mentioned no endorsement, special recognition or policy shift, Khalsa Vox reported. However, some Khalistan supporters spread false propaganda over the letter, terming it a “response from the American President” supporting their cause.

This kind of propaganda demonstrates a dangerous pattern that includes exploiting democratic processes and transparent institutions to falsely claim international legitimacy. These actions are just a political theatre with no substance, designed to create headlines and manipulate the opinion of people.

The letter issued by the White House does not mention Khalistan, secession, or support for any such movement. The letter simply showcases US foreign policy, national interests, and diplomacy - exactly like hundreds of other letters sent to concerned citizens do. The action of Khalistan supporters simply reminds people to be vigilant against propaganda dressed in official-looking paper.

Earlier in January, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal confirmed a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banning pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led 'Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)' for five years.

The UAPA Tribunal of Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court, ruled that the evidence given by the Centre established SFJ’s connections with Khalistani terror groups such as Babbar Khalsa International and Khalistan Tiger Force, as well as its collaboration with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to revive militancy in the Punjab.

It added that the evidence highlighted SFJ's involvement in recruiting and radicalising youth using social media platforms, financing terrorism through smuggling networks to procure weapons and explosives, and issuing death threats to political figures, including the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

In a notification issued on July 9, 2024, the MHA extended the declaration of SFJ as an unlawful association for another five years, saying that Pannun-led SFJ's activities have the "potential of disrupting peace, unity, and integrity of the country".

Thereafter, a reference was made to the UAPA Tribunal to adjudicate whether or not there was sufficient cause for declaring the association unlawful. According to the MHA, SFJ is involved in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

