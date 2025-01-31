JUI-F Chief Criticizes Pakistan President Zardari Over Approval of PECA Amendments

Islamabad: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticised Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari for giving his approval to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Act and said that it is not right to be double-faced, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters in Dena, Rehman said he had spoken to Zardari about Peca Act, who told him that the recommendations on the act will be accepted. However, later on, Pakistan President gave approval to Peca Amendments Bill.

Expressing displeasure over Asif Ali Zardari's action, Rehman said one should not be double-faced. JUI-F chief said Peca Act is a kind of law which directly hits journalism profession. He asked the Pakistan government to take into account the reservations of the journalists and hold talks with them, according to The Express Tribune report.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated that elections were rigged across Pakistan. He said, " Our stance is clear that the elections were rigged across the country," adding the rigging was also conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government was formed based on manipulated results. He said JUI-F demands snap elections in Pakistan and stressed that the Constitution and parliament are not tools to be molded as per the wishes of the establishment, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier on January 30, leading journalistic bodies from around the world have opposed recent amendments to the Peca, which became law after Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's approval on Wednesday, Dawn reported.

In a statement, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said, "The amendments to Pakistan's draconian PECA represent a transparent attempt to further tighten control over digital expression and internet freedom under the guise of curbing misinformation."

The IFJ stressed that the legislation threatens journalists, activists, and the public's right to information, as it extends government jurisdiction online, broadens censorship powers, and imposes penalties for vaguely defined offenses. The organisation urged President Zardari to reject the bill and ensure that the "constitutional right to freedom of expression is upheld."

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) president Afzal Butt said it was 'very unfortunate' that Pakistan President did not listen to repeated calls made by the journalist bodies, who expressed concerns on the Peca amendments, according to the Dawn report.

Media advocacy group, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), has said that censorship and social media blocking in Pakistan indicates a "very disturbing decline in press freedom in the country." Meanwhile, Media Diversity Institute (MDI) also slammed the government over increased control over the press and internet, stating that it has "resulted in uncertainty, a climate of fear, and discomfort among the masses."

The Forum for Digital Rights and Democracy (FDRD), a group representing Pakistani civil society, academia, journalists, private companies, development organizations, and rights groups, expressed alarm over the PECA amendments, which were passed by Parliament without stakeholder consultation. (ANI)