Journalists in PoGB Protest 'PECA' Law, Warn of Threats to Free Speech

Skardu: In response to growing concerns about government overreach in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), journalists and human rights activists are voicing strong opposition to the newly enacted Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025.

They allege that the law poses a significant threat to media freedom, free speech, and the ability to express dissent. According to a report by Pamir Times, a protest took place in Skardu, where journalists denounced the law as a "black law" that undermines democratic principles and silences critical voices.

The protest, organised by Afzal, president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and the National Press Club, was held in front of the Skardu Press Club in support of the Baltistan Union of Journalists.

In a video shared by Pamir Times on its official Facebook page, protesters emphasised that the act infringes on the fundamental right of freedom of expression, and warned it could lead to censorship and the suppression of diverse opinions. They voiced concerns that the law's broad powers could be misused to silence critical journalism and investigative reporting.

"We are not willing to comply with oppressive laws. This law is a direct attack on the free voice of journalists," said one protester. Another protestor added that the law is part of a broader attempt to control social media, which began under the PTI government with a similar law in 2018.

Protesters stressed that the issue extends beyond just journalists or lawyers-it affects society as a whole. "Without freedom of expression, there can be no societal progress or democratic development," one speaker remarked, calling for collective action to resist the "black law".

In PoGB, the government's neglect extends beyond media restrictions. Protests are also erupting over the poor quality of education, while crumbling infrastructure, inadequate healthcare, and arrests of journalists add to the public's frustration. This ongoing unrest underscores the deepening crisis of governance and the struggle for basic freedoms in the region. (ANI)