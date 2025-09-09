Israel says airstrikes in Doha targetted Hamas leaders

Jerusalem/Doha, Sep 9 (IANS) Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, targetting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to assassinate leaders of the group.

In a joint statement, the military and the Shin Bet security agency confirmed responsibility, saying the strike targeted Hamas leaders "directly responsible for the October 7 massacre" and used "precise munitions and intelligence" to limit civilian harm.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it "a wholly independent Israeli operation." "Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility," he said in a statement released by his office, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Eyewitnesses heard loud explosions and saw a large plume of smoke rising over the Qatari capital; no initial casualties were reported.

Israeli officials believe key Hamas figures were in the building during the strike. An unnamed senior official told Israel's Kan TV that there were "strong indications" that Khalil al-Hayya, a deputy leader in Hamas's political bureau, and Zaher Jabarin, another senior official, were present. However, Israeli agencies were still assessing the outcome and did not officially confirm who, if anyone, was hit.

Contradicting Israel's claims, a Hamas source told Al Jazeera that no members of the group were killed in the attack. The source stated the officials had been meeting to discuss a ceasefire proposal.

The attack drew swift condemnation from Qatar, a key mediator in the conflict that hosts Hamas's political bureau. The Qatari Foreign Ministry called the strike a "serious threat to the security of Qatari citizens and residents" and a violation of its sovereignty, announcing that an investigation was underway.

Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official, echoed the sentiment, calling the assault a "serious violation of international law."

The strike is believed to be the first of its kind carried out by Israel in Qatar. The attack also came as Hamas's armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for a shooting in Jerusalem a day earlier that killed at least six people. The group described that attack as a response to Israel's ongoing actions.

