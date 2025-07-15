Israel intercepts drone launched from Yemen towards Red Sea resort

Jerusalem, July 15 (IANS) Israel said Tuesday it has intercepted a drone launched by the Houthi forces in Yemen toward its Red Sea city of Eilat.

"The IAF (Israel Air Force) intercepted a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) that was launched from Yemen," said the Israeli military in a statement.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, and the Houthis did not immediately comment.

Houthi forces have fired dozens of missiles and drones toward Israel since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, citing solidarity with the Palestinians. Most of the projectiles have been intercepted or have missed their targets.

In response, Israel has carried out a series of strikes on ports and other infrastructure in Yemen, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on July 10, Yemen's Houthi military spokesperson said that the group had launched a ballistic missile towards Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel, which was reportedly intercepted by Israel's defence systems.

The Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea had said in a statement broadcast by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV that the attack has achieved its goal.

The strike was in response to the ongoing Israeli war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, Sarea said, vowing the group would continue launching ballistic missile attacks towards Israel and Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea until what he had said "the Israeli aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted."

On the same day, the Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen toward Israel, after air raid sirens sounded in several areas, including Tel Aviv.

Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said it had received no reports of injuries.

Earlier on July 8, Yemen's Houthi armed forces said that it reiterated their position on maritime security, asserting their commitment to ensuring the freedom of navigation for all vessels, except those linked to Israel or supporting its military operations in Gaza.

