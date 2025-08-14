Houthi
Yemen's Houthis claim new missile attack on Israeli airport
Yemen's Houthis claim drone attacks on four Israeli cities
Three Houthis killed as govt forces repel Houthi attack in Yemen
Yemen's Houthis claim launching fresh missile attack on Israeli airport
Yemen's Houthis say to target 'all foreign ships' linked to Israel
Israeli military says it intercepts missile from Yemen
IDF destroys Houthi regime's terror infrastructure in Yemen's Port Hodeidah
Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for missile attack on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
Israeli army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Yemen's Houthis claim three drone attacks on Israel
Israel intercepts drone launched from Yemen towards Red Sea resort
UK reports 4 crew deaths in Houthi attacks on cargo ships in Red Sea
UN envoy urges Yemen's Houthis to cease Red Sea attacks after vessels sinking
Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for fresh attack at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
Houthis say launched missiles, drones on Israel in response to Yemeni port attack
Yemen's Houthi group claims missile strike on Israel's Ben Gurion airport