Yemen's Houthis claim launching fresh missile attack on Israeli airport

Sanaa, Aug 5 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi military group said it launched a new missile attack on the Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel on Tuesday, which was reportedly intercepted by Israeli defence systems.

The Houthis fired a "hypersonic ballistic missile" targeting the Israeli airport in support of the Palestinian people, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Sarea said that the Houthi group would continue launching attacks against Israel until the war and blockade on Gaza stop.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been firing missiles and drones towards Israeli targets since November 2023 to show solidarity with besieged Palestinians in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

On July 19, the Houthis had claimed responsibility for launching a new "hypersonic ballistic missile" attack on Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel, which was reportedly intercepted by Israel's defence systems.

The missile attack was in support of the besieged Palestinian people in Gaza, Houthi military spokesperson Sarea had said in a televised statement aired by al-Masirah TV, adding that the attack achieved its goal.

"Our missile attacks will continue until the aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted," Sarea had said, calling on Arabs and Muslims to rescue the Palestinian people in Gaza, provide food and break the blockade.

Earlier on July 10, Yemen's Houthi military spokesperson had said in a statement that the group had launched a ballistic missile towards Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel, which was reportedly intercepted by Israel's defence systems.

Sarea had then also said in a statement broadcast by al-Masirah TV that the attack had achieved its goal.

The strike was in response to the ongoing Israeli war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, Sarea said, vowing the group would continue launching ballistic missile attacks towards Israel and Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea until what he had said that the Israeli aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.

