Iraqi PM says 'national consensus' reached to bring weapons under state control

Baghdad, Nov 4 (IANS) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani said that Iraqi political parties have reached a "unified national consensus" to end the presence of all weapons operating outside the authority of the state.

According to a statement by his media office, al-Sudani made the remarks during an interview on Monday.

According to local media reports, al-Sudani said in the interview that "there will be a clear program to end any arms outside of state institutions. This is the demand of all."

He questioned the need for the continued presence of foreign forces, noting that the Islamic State (IS) no longer poses a threat. He also emphasised that armed factions should either integrate into the official security forces or lay down their weapons and engage in politics, the reports added.

During the interview, al-Sudani talked about Iraq's relationship with the United States. "Iraq pursues a balanced relationship with the United States, one that serves mutual interests and affirms Iraq's independent role as a partner, not a sphere of influence," the media office statement quoted al-Sudani as saying.

In September last year, the United States and Iraq reached an agreement outlining the US-led international coalition forces' gradual withdrawal from Iraq, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US currently has about 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of the coalition established in 2014 to fight the IS.

Al-Sudani also announced that he will run in the upcoming November 11 elections, competing against parties within his own ruling coalition, as he seeks a second term as Iraq's prime minister.

