Iraq criticises US sanctions on Iraqi entities as 'regrettable'

Baghdad, Oct 12 (IANS) The Iraqi government on Saturday criticised the recent US Treasury sanctions imposed on Iraq's entities, describing the move as a "deeply regrettable" unilateral action that contradicts the "spirit of friendship and mutual respect" between the two countries.

In a statement, Iraqi government spokesperson Basim al-Awadi said US sanctions on Iraqi entities, under the pretext of their alleged association with parties subject to US legal measures, were taken without prior consultation or dialogue, which represents "a negative precedent in the approach to relations between allied nations."

The US Department of the Treasury announced the sanctions on Thursday, which it said aimed to take action "against individuals and companies that assist the Iranian regime in evading US sanctions, smuggling weapons, and engaging in widespread corruption in Iraq."

The statement said that the Iraqi government reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law and international treaties and agreements it has signed, calling on its international partners, particularly the United States, to pursue cooperation and information-sharing on technical and financial matters, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani has directed the formation of a high-level national committee to review the matter in question and submit a detailed report and recommendations within 30 days, including all required legal and administrative measures, it said.

