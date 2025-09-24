Iran's Parliament Speaker says Hezbollah 'more alive than ever'

Tehran, Sep 24 (IANS) Rejecting claims that Hezbollah has been weakened, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that the "resistance movement" is more alive than ever, local media reported on Wednesday.

Speaking at an online programme titled 'Majaray-e Jang', or 'The Story of War', Qalibaf stated that despite the recent setbacks for Hezbollah, including the killing of its former Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, the movement is "more alive and coherent than ever", Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

He raised questions on why the US was concerned about disarming Hezbollah if the movement had been defeated. He also referred to Hamas’ Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7, 2023, calling it a legitimate resistance operation and stressed that there was no mistake in it from a strategic standpoint.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stressed that the decision to implement the operation was taken by Hamas without prior information to Iran or Hezbollah, adding that this stance had also been stated by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and Hezbollah’s late leader, Nasrallah.

He highlighted Iran's role as one of support instead of direct command. He said, "We do not interfere in the decision-making of Hezbollah and Hamas. They make their own decisions based on their political and operational circumstances, but we support their decisions in line with the defence of their land and Islamic ideals." He called this support as a way to defend Iran’s own national security and interests.

Qalibaf, Tasnim News Agency reported, called the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation as a strategic necessity. He said, "In the strategy of October 7 (operation), there was no mistake. The legitimacy and righteousness of the resistance always remain in place."

Earlier in August, Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that Israel is “ready to support” Lebanon’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah and implement a phased reduction of its military presence in Lebanon as a "reciprocal measure," The Times of Israel had reported.

According to the statement, Israel will take reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of Israel Defence Forces' (IDF) presence in coordination with the US-led security mechanism if the Lebanese Armed Forces “take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah." It further stated, "Israel stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah and to work together towards a more secure and stable future for both nations."

--IANS

akl/as