Iran denounces G7's anti-Tehran claims as 'baseless and irresponsible'

Tehran, Nov 14 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei rejected the anti-Tehran claims made in a recent Group of Seven (G7) statement, calling them "baseless and irresponsible."

He made the remarks on Thursday in a statement released by the ministry in response to a joint communique issued by foreign ministers of the G7 countries on Wednesday at the end of their meeting in Canada's Niagara region, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the statement, the G7 foreign ministers condemned Iran for allegedly providing military support to Russia in its war with Ukraine and urged Tehran to fully comply with its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and to resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), including through enabling inspections of all nuclear facilities and materials.

They also urged Iran to engage in direct talks with the United States, supported by France, Britain and Germany, collectively known as the E3, and called on all UN member states to adhere to their obligations following the activation of the "snapback" mechanism, which reinstated UN sanctions on Tehran in September.

Baghaei condemned the G7 countries for their "irresponsible" stance in endorsing what he called the "illegal and unjustified" actions by the E3 and the United States to misuse the dispute resolution mechanism of the 2015 nuclear deal to reinstate previously lifted UN Security Council sanctions on Tehran.

He also highlighted what he described as "illegal aggression" by Israel and the United States against Iran, including attacks on the country's "peaceful" nuclear facilities. "The G7 members' request from Tehran to cooperate with the IAEA without making any mention of the joint Israeli-US crime is hypocritical and meddlesome."

Baghaei also dismissed the anti-Iran accusations related to the Ukraine conflict as "repetitive and irresponsible," reaffirming Iran's principled stance against the war and its support for resolving the conflict through dialogue and negotiation.

