Iran crisis: EAM Jaishankar discusses spiralling tensions with Saudi counterpart​

Riyadh, March 4 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spoke by phone with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on Wednesday. Their discussion focused on the worsening security situation in West Asia and its broader implications.​

Read More

According to an official statement released by the Saudi Press Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the Indian External Affairs Minister during which they discussed "the latest developments in the region and their repercussions on regional and international security and stability, and the efforts being made in this regard."​

The conversation took place as West Asia faces multiple conflicts following the US-Israeli "Operation Epic Fury" against Iran, which has led to retaliatory strikes across the Gulf region.​

The crisis has raised concerns about energy security, maritime safety in the Strait of Hormuz, and the risk of a broader conflict involving regional powers.​

India and Saudi Arabia both have significant interests in West Asian stability. New Delhi maintains strong diplomatic and economic relations with major regional players, including Iran, Israel, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.​

India’s energy security, its diaspora of about nine million nationals in the Gulf, and its trade interests are closely tied to regional stability.​

Saudi Arabia, a leading power in the Arab and Islamic worlds and a key US partner, is in a sensitive position.​

While hosting American military assets, Riyadh has also worked to maintain communication with Tehran, with China notably brokering talks in 2023.​

The current conflict, which has reportedly included strikes on Saudi territory, places the Kingdom at the center of efforts to prevent a wider regional war.​

The Jaishankar-Faisal bin Farhan conversation is part of New Delhi’s broader diplomatic outreach in the region. India has consistently called for restraint, de-escalation, and renewed dialogue.​

The phone call highlights the importance both nations place on their strategic partnership, which includes political coordination, energy cooperation, defence, and trade valued at over $50 billion annually.​

The Saudi Foreign Ministry’s statement, released on March 4, emphasized ongoing consultations between the two countries as they navigate a volatile period in Middle Eastern history.​

Although the readout did not specify immediate outcomes, such high-level contacts are important for coordinating responses, protecting national interests, and exploring options for de-escalation.​

Official sources indicated that Jaishankar will likely remain in close contact with counterparts in other key regional capitals as the situation develops.​

--IANS

scor/dan