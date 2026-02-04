Indian defence delegation meets Armenian PM, discusses ways to strengthen strategic cooperation

Yerevan, Feb 4 (IANS) An Indian delegation led by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan called on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, discussing emerging opportunities for collaboration and avenues to further strengthen defence and strategic cooperation.

Following the meeting, Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff in a statement on X wrote, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, accompanied by the Indian Delegation, interacted with His Excellency Mr Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Republic of Armenia, exchanging views on the evolving Geopolitical Landscape and prevailing Security Environment. The discussions also highlighted emerging opportunities for collaboration and avenues to further strengthen Bilateral Defence and Strategic Cooperation."

On Tuesday, General Anil Chauhan, accompanied by the Indian delegation, met Armenia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Abisoghomonyan. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged perspectives on the security environment and bilateral issues.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, accompanied by the Indian Delegation, interacted with His Excellency Mr Robert Abisoghomonyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Armenia, exchanging perspectives on the security environment and bilateral issues," the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff (IDS HQ) posted on X.

General Anil Chauhan-led delegation and Armenia's Defence Minister Suren Papkyan on Tuesday held discussions focusing on strengthening defence cooperation across various security issues related to the two nations.

Following the meeting, the IDS HQ in a statement shared on X wrote, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS lead the Indian Delegation for an office call on with Suren Papkyan, Minister of Defence, The Republic of Armenia. Discussions focused on strengthening Defence Cooperation across a range of security issues concerning both the Nations."

General Chauhan also addressed faculty and students at the National Defence Research University (NDRU) and spoke about the global security environment, structural transformation and emergence of technology.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, visited the National Defence Research University NDRU, Armenia, where he addressed faculty and students on the evolving global security environment, structural transformation and emergence of technology as a key determinant of power," Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

He also talked about the changing nature of war with emphasis on revolution in military affairs. He highlighted that technology is changing the character of war, especially as the world graduates towards multi-domain operations. He also covered the nuances of the new domains of warfare, viz Cyber, Electronic Warfare (EW), Space and Cognitive, the IDS HQ added.

General Chauhan also met Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt Gen Edward Asryan, discussing ways to enhance defence cooperation between the two nations.

Following this, the IDS HQ took to X and wrote, "The interaction reflected the shared commitment to deepen strategic partnership and promote mutual capability development."

The CDS also inaugurated the IT Lab and Distance Learning Centre at Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Armenia in Yerevan.

The Indian defence delegation led by General Chauhan arrived in Armenia on Sunday for a four-day official visit. The visit of the Indian defence delegation marks an important step in taking forward shared strategic interests and enhancing long-term defence and security collaboration between the two nations.

"The delegation was warmly received in Yerevan by Ms Nilakshi Saha Sinha, Ambassador of India to Armenia and Major General Temur Shahnazaryan, Deputy Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia," it added.

On Monday, the Armenian Armed Forces accorded a ceremonial welcome to General Anil Chauhan.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Armenian Armed Forces, including an impressive Guard of Honour and military band display, in Yerevan. The Indian Delegation expressed its sincere appreciation for the warm reception and gracious hospitality, reflecting the deepening ties and enduring friendship between India and Armenia," Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

He also laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum in Yerevan, honouring the memory of 1.5 million Armenians who were massacred.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum in Yerevan, honouring the memory of 1.5 million Armenians who lost their lives in the genocide. The Memorial’s symbolic structures and the adjoining museum stand as a poignant testament to human suffering, resilience and the universal importance of remembrance, justice and peace," Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff stated in a post on X.

