India, Tanzania discuss cooperation in military training, maritime security

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) India and Tanzania held the fourth edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting in Zanzibar, discussing cooperation in military training, maritime security, and defence industry collaboration, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Defence Ministry's Joint Secretary, International Cooperation, Amitabh Prasad, co-chaired the meet held in Zanzibar from February 2-3. During the meeting, the officials of the two nations spoke about enhancing cooperation in various sectors like cyber and artificial intelligence (AI).

"Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Shri Amitabh Prasad co-chaired fourth edition of Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India-Tanzania held in Zanzibar from 02-03 February 2026. The two sides discussed cooperation in military training, maritime security, defence industry collaboration and also explored new areas like counter terrorism, Peacekeeping training and training in niche areas of EW, Cyber, AI to further expand bilateral defence cooperation," the Defence Ministry's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.

In November last year, naval officials of India and Tanzania discussed advancing ongoing cooperation and promoting a coordinated approach to maritime security.

"Maiden Edition of Indian Navy-Tanzania People's Defence Force Navy Staff Talks were successfully concluded on 18 Nov, 25 at Dar es Salaam. Co-Chaired by RAdm Srinivas Maddula, ACNS (FCI) and; Cmde FJ Mwasikolile, Naval and; Training Officer TPDF Navy," the Indian Navy spokesperson said on X."

"Talks were dedicated to mapping the future course of bilateral maritime engagements, advancing ongoing cooperation and promoting a coordinated approach to maritime security," he said.

India and Tanzania have enjoyed traditionally close, friendly and cooperative relations. From the 1960s to the 1980s, the political relationship involved shared commitments to anti-colonialism, non-alignment and South-South Cooperation and close cooperation in international fora, according to the Indian High Commission in Tanzania. Bilateral ties were elevated to a strategic partnership during the state visit of Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan to India in 2023.

