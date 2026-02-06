India-Poland relations on 'upward trajectory' after PM Modi's 2024 Warsaw visit: Polish Secretary

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Highlighting the Strategic Partnership agreement signed between Poland and India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Warsaw in 2024, Polish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Wladyslaw Bartoszewski has said that the ties between both countries continue to be on an "upward trajectory".

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Bartoszewski mentioned about the visits of Polish leadership to India and the recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed by India and European Union, of which Poland is also a part.

"Relations between India and Poland are on an upward trajectory. We signed a strategic partnership agreement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, when he visited Poland for the first time as Prime Minister of India in 45 years. It was a very good visit. We have now also signed the Free Trade Agreement with the European Union, of which we are a part. We discussed a number of practical steps dealing with military cooperation, digital industry cooperation, security issues, IT investments in high technology, cooperation in space, and other areas," said Bartoszewski after holding a productive meeting with Ministry of External Affairs' Secretary (West) Sibi George in New Delhi during which both sides reviewed India-Poland strategic partnership and discussed the key deliverables of the 2024-2028 Action Plan.

He noted that both nations are discussing business, politics, security and various other issues of cooperation.

Speaking about the upcoming visits of the Polish and Indian leadership, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski said, "We are planning a visit by our Deputy Minister for Digital Affairs next month. I will return here in March, and our Deputy Minister for Development and Technology will also visit in March. We are planning a visit by our Prime Minister to Delhi later this year. We are also discussing visits by various officials, including Dr S Jaishankar, to Poland later this year."

"So I would say we are talking about business, politics, security, and a wide range of cooperation. The sky is the limit. Not so long ago, two astronauts went into orbit, one Indian and one Polish, and that is a symbol of our cooperation in the near future," he added.

India and Poland elevated bilateral ties to the level of 'Strategic Partnership' during PM Modi's visit to Poland in 2024. The two sides also agreed to a five-year Joint Action Plan for 2024-2028.

