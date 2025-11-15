India, Paraguay hold first JCM meeting, discuss enhancing bilateral ties

Asuncion, Nov 15 (IANS) India and Paraguay held the First Meeting of the Joint Commission Mechanism (JCM) in the Paraguayan capital city of Asuncion, where both sides conducted a comprehensive review of the current state of bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Paraguay’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Victor Verdun, on behalf of the Paraguayan Government, and MEA Secretary (East) Periasamy Kumaran on behalf of the Indian Government.

According to the MEA, the two sides highlighted the renewed dynamism in bilateral ties, driven by the recent State visit of Paraguay's President Santiago Pena Palacios, to India, which marked a significant milestone in strengthening political dialogue and deepening bilateral cooperation in various areas of common interest.

The Indian side also appreciated the establishment of the Parliamentary Friendship Commission for India in the Chamber of Senators in the National Congress of Paraguay.

“During the meeting, issues on the bilateral agenda were addressed, including political and economic relations, cooperation in technology, infrastructure, energy, education, health, trade and investment, civil aviation, tourism, space, sustainable development, and water resources. In addition, views were exchanged on multilateral issues of common interest, including cooperation in international forums and organisations,” read a statement issued by the MEA.

“Both sides agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation in mutually beneficial areas, promoting trade, encouraging investment, and consolidating the multi-faceted partnership in sectors of mutual interest, as well as advancing the negotiation of bilateral instruments. The following areas were identified as priorities: agriculture; renewable energy (especially solar); biofuels; information and communication technologies; cybersecurity; public health; education and technical training; civil aviation; infrastructure, railways; water management and cooperation; sustainable development; and space cooperation,” the statement added.

The MEA mentioned that both parties agreed that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security.

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism through coordinated efforts at the bilateral, regional, multilateral, and global levels. They also expressed their willingness to strengthen cooperation and bilateral coordination mechanisms in the areas of security and cybersecurity, for mutual benefit.

The Joint Commission emphasised the importance of strengthening ties between India and MERCOSUR as a means to expand trade and investment opportunities.

“In this context, Paraguay reiterated its willingness to work jointly with India and the MERCOSUR Member States, recalling that during the official visit of President Santiago Peña to India in June 2025, both Governments expressed their commitment to deepen commercial relations within the framework of the MERCOSUR-India Preferential Trade Agreement,” the MEA stated.

During the meeting, it was also agreed that the next session of the Joint Commission will take place in New Delhi on a date to be mutually agreed upon by both parties.

