India-Israel bond has stood test of time at every challenge: PM Modi

Jerusalem, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the relationship between India and Israel has stood the test of time at every challenge as it is based on deep mutual trust, shared democratic values, and a strong foundation of human sensitivity.

Addressing the joint press meet along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu following the exchange of several MoUs, PM Modi announced that both countries have taken the "historic decision" to elevate their time-tested partnership to the status of a 'Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity'.

As the countries on Thursday decided to give a new momentum to bilateral cooperation, PM Modi also asserted that economic collaboration has become an engine for growth, innovation and shared prosperity.

"Friends, in today’s meeting, we discussed giving our cooperation a new direction and faster momentum. Our economic collaboration has become the engine for growth, innovation and shared prosperity. To promote mutual investment, we signed a bilateral investment agreement last year. We will soon give the final shape to a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement," said PM Modi.

PM Modi highlighted that there has been a long and successful history of agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

"Today, we have resolved to give this collaboration a futuristic direction. The Centres of Excellence established in India with Israel’s support are prime examples of our friendship. Observing their success, we have decided to expand their number to 100," he mentioned.

"We have decided to establish a Critical and Emerging Technology Partnership. This will accelerate collaboration in areas such as AI, Quantum, and Critical Minerals. I am pleased that an agreement for the use of UPI has been reached in Israel," he added.

Extending his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Netanyahu for the warm welcome, PM Modi recalled that returning to "historic land" of Israel after nine years has been a moment of pride and deep emotion for him.

"Nine years ago, I had the privilege of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. Once again, setting foot on the historic land of Israel is a moment of pride and deep emotion for me. Yesterday, I had the opportunity to address Israel's Parliament, the Knesset. I was also honoured with the Speaker of the Knesset Medal. I sincerely thank the Knesset Speaker, my friend Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the people of Israel for this honour," he said.

Reiterating India's stance on the Gaza conflict, PM Modi mentioned that humanity must never become a victim of conflict.

"A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan. India has fully supported these efforts. In the future as well, we will continue dialogue and cooperation with all countries".

He maintained that both countries are also completely clear on their stand against terrorism.

"There is no place for terrorism in the world. In any form, in any expression, terrorism cannot be accepted. We have stood shoulder-to-shoulder in opposing terrorism and its supporters, and we will continue to do so," said PM Modi.

