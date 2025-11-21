India, EU review progress on joint comprehensive strategic agenda ahead of upcoming summit

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George met Belen Martinez Carbonell, Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) at the European Union (EU) headquarters in Brussels.

Both sides discussed the robust momentum in the India-EU partnership and reviewed progress on the Joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda ahead of the upcoming India-EU Summit.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George had a productive meeting with Belen Martinez Carbonell, Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) at the EU headquarters in Brussels. Discussed the strong momentum in India-EU Strategic Partnership. Briefed her on the extensive consultations with EEAS on foreign policy and security and the strategic partnership review. Reviewed work on the Joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda in the run up to the next India-EU Summit,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Last week, India and the EU held the 9th High-Level Dialogue for Migration and Mobility (HLDMM) in New Delhi and expressed satisfaction with the successful implementation of the India-EU Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility (India-EU CAMM).

According to the MEA, the two sides discussed the initiatives outlined in the Joint Communication on "A New Strategic India-EU Agenda”, adopted by the EU Council in September 2025. They also reaffirmed that migration and mobility are important dimensions of the strategic partnership between India and the EU, and exchanged views on further initiatives and steps aimed at realising the full potential of cooperation in this area.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a meeting with the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, in Canada's Niagara on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting. Jaishankar and Kallas discussed deepening the India-EU Strategic Partnership.

"Glad to meet EU HRVP Kaja Kallas in Niagara today. Our talks revolved around deepening the India-EU Strategic Partnership and sharing perspectives on the G7 FMM agenda," Jaishankar posted on X.

