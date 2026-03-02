India, Canada agree terrorism, extremism, radicalism grave concern for all of humanity, says PM Modi

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called terrorism, extremism and radicalisation "grave challenges" for India and Canada, as well as for "all of humanity".

Read More

The Prime Minister made these remarks during the joint press meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney.

"We agree that terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation are grave challenges faced not only by our two countries but by all of humanity. Close cooperation between us in combating these threats is essential for global peace and stability," PM Modi said.

The visit marks the first official trip to India by a Canadian PM since relations between the two nations became strained during the previous administration led by Justin Trudeau, signalling a renewed push to stabilise and strengthen diplomatic and economic engagement.

Ties soured between the two countries when Trudeau was the prime minister of Canada.

He made reckless allegations against India following the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which derailed the ties between the two nations.

Post Trudeau's ouster, ties were reset, and both nations agreed to work on the Khalistan issue.

Meanwhile, according to a media report, as Canadian PM Mark Carney is on his visit to India -- widely seen as one of the most pivotal diplomatic missions -- a small but disruptive Pro-Khalistan extremist group operating within the North American nation is attempting to sabotage efforts to rebuild bilateral ties.

The report, by Khalsa Vox, targeted protests have intensified in Canada in recent weeks, with supporters of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar staging inflammatory acts -- including tearing and burning symbols associated with India and openly threatening Canadian PM Mark Carney -- apparently designed to strain bilateral cooperation.

Recently, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited Canada and held successful talks with Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Canadian PM.

During this, both sides have agreed that the Khalistan issue will be viewed as terrorism and organised crime and not free speech, which, according to the experts, is a "major development".

PM Modi noted that the ties between the two nations have been energised, and mutual trust and positivity have come in the bilateral ties since the first meeting between him and Carney.

"Since our first meeting, our relationship has been energised, and mutual trust and positivity have developed. I credit my friend Prime Minister Carney for the growing momentum in our cooperation."

He announced that India and Canada have a goal to increase bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. PM Modi stated that he and Carney have decided to finalise the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement soon.

"India and Canada are deeply committed to democratic values. We celebrate diversity. We share a common vision for the welfare of humanity, which inspires us to advance together in every field. Today, we discussed transforming this vision into a next-level partnership. Our goal is to increase our bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030," he said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that "unlocking the full potential" of the economic cooperation between India and Canada is a "top priority" and hence, said that both leaders have decided to finalise the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement soon.

--IANS

sd/