India can play an important role in bridging Palestine and Israel: Palestinian Foreign Minister

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Noting that India is a friend of both Palestine and Israel, Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian on Thursday said that New Delhi can play an important role in bridging both sides. The visiting Foreign Minister, who arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day to attend the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers meeting (FMM) and the 4th India-Arab Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) 2026, asserted that Palestine expects India to actively participate in the ongoing peace efforts.

Speaking to IANS, Aghabekian stated that Palestine sees the forthcoming meeting as a platform to hold discussions on the issue of Palestine, the reconstruction of Gaza, the peace plan and other issues that are of interest to India and the Arab world.

When asked about India's role in advancing peace between Palestine and Israel, the minister said, "India is a friend of both Palestine and Israel and as such it can play a very important role in bridging both sides and injecting ideas maybe because of its position as a friend to both countries. So, in that regard we would expect that India would do whatever it takes to actively participate in any peace efforts."

"We see the meeting as a platform for discussing the issues of the hour and the issue of Palestine, the Gaza, the reconstruction of Gaza, the peace plan will be around the table alongside other issues that are of interest to India and the Arab world," Aghabekian added.

India will host the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (IAFMM) on January 31. The meeting being co-chaired by India and the UAE will have participation of Foreign Ministers of other Arab League Member States and Arab League Secretary General.

The Palestinian Foreign Minister termed New York Declaration as "extremely important" and expressed Palestine's readiness to work with allies to ensure that the obligations committed to in the declaration are followed.

On how Palestinian leadership plans to move forward after the New York Declaration, Aghabekian said, "The New York Declaration is an extremely important declaration because it tells us exactly how we need to move from where we are today to the path of independence and sovereignty. We will work with our allies, with all the countries that have signed the New York Declaration to ensure that the obligations as per the New York Declaration committed to by those who have endorsed the declaration are followed."

On US President Donald Trump's invitation to India for the Gaza peace plan, the Palestinian Foreign Minister added, "India has to look at its interests as a world power, as a world economic power, as a world democracy power and see if that suits. I cannot and I am not in a position to tell people whether to join or not to join. I think there are issues worldwide of many countries regarding the Board of Peace and it is for each country to decide if that suits its aspirations."

Aghabekian stated that the peace mentions that Hamas will lay down its arms and the group should be taking the position of the interest of the "oneness of the State of Palestine" and moving on.

US President Donald Trump recently launched the Board of Peace at Davos, outlining a US-backed effort to lock in peace, open crossings, demilitarise armed groups, and begin a long-term reconstruction and economic revival in Gaza. “This is a very exciting day,” Trump said as he described the initiative as a shift from war to rebuilding.

On Hamas' link with Pakistan and terrorist groups, she said, "We condemn any form of violence, any form of disputes between countries that are tackled through violence. Any border disputes should be tackled as per international law and around a negotiating table".

