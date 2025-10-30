India, Australia discuss ways to enhance cooperation in countering terrorism, radicalisation

Canberra, Oct 30 (IANS) India and Australia held the 15th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism in Canberra, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in countering terrorism, radicalisation and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two nations held discussion on emerging domestic, regional and international terrorism landscape and exchanged views on various areas of cooperation in counter terrorism, law enforcement, judicial cooperation and maritime security. The meeting was co-chaired by MEA Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) Vinod Bahade and Australia's Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism Gemma Huggins.

"Both sides condemned the heinous terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam and the Australian side reiterated its support and solidarity with India. Recognising the need for enhancing cooperation for effectively countering the challenges in countering terrorism, the two sides underlined strengthening cooperation in timely information sharing and concerted actions to counter the use of new and emerging technology for terrorist purposes, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in countering radicalization and violent extremism conducive to terrorism," read a statement issued by the MEA.

The officials of two nations reaffirmed commitment to strengthen cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the United Nations, Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF), Financial Action Task Force (FATF), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), No Money for Terror (NMFT) and Quad partners to combat global terrorism.

"The Indian delegation also met officials of the Australian Federal Police Counter Terrorism Unit, National Emergency Management Agency, and Maritime Border Command; and visited the Australian Watch Office and the Crisis Centre," the statement added.

Both sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group in Delhi on a mutually convenient date.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of 20th East Asia Summit (EAS) in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Nice to meet PM Anthony Albanese of Australia on the sidelines of 20th East Asia Summit."

On October 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong held a meeting in Canberra, discussing ways to strengthen growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Penny Wong called India and Australia "joint custodians" of the Indian Ocean.

"Had a good meeting with Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

Sharing details on the meeting, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh met Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra. The leaders discussed ways to strengthen the growing India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and deepen cooperation across key sectors including trade, technology, connectivity, and regional security."

