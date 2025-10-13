India attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial in Uganda

Kampala, Oct 13 (IANS) India participated in the Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-Term Ministerial in Kampala on Monday, expressing support for Uganda's leadership of the NAM.

Secretary (West) Sibi George led the Indian delegation at the SOM of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial which was presided over by Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs, General Odongo Jeje.

As chair of NAM, Uganda has reiterated its call for unity, cooperation and shared global affluence under the theme 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence'.

George also met General Odongo Jeje and Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Oryem Henry Okello at the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) of the 19th NAM Mid-Term Ministerial in Kampala.

Uganda assumed the chairmanship of the NAM in 2024. The chairmanship runs for three years.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will lead the Indian delegation at the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda, scheduled from October 15-16, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday. During his visit, Singh is expected to meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM Member States.

In a statement, MEA stated, "Uganda is the Chair of NAM for the period 2024-26. The Mid-Term Ministerial under the theme of 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence'. India is a founding member of the movement which brings together 121 developing countries on a platform of historical significance. India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement."

